Human Rainbow Brite doll JoJo Siwa comes to the Amway Center on Wednesday

click image image via ItsJojoSiwa.com

Event Details Jojo Siwa @ Amway Center 400 W. Church St. Downtown Orlando, FL When: Wed., July 10, 7 p.m. Price: $36.50-$806 Concerts/Events Map

JoJo Siwa first rose to fame dancing on the reality TV showsand. She quickly gained massive popularity online, and has since become a Nickelodeon star,best-selling author (yes, really) and YouTube celebrity , even baby-sitting Kim and Kanye's kid North West and vlogging it. Laugh all you want about those giant hairbows (her mom makes them); this kid is worth millions of dollars at the tender age of 16.Known for her peppy pop sound and high-energy choreography, Siwa will perform songs from her first album,. Be ready for a cavalcade of rainbows and sparkles!