Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Human Rainbow Brite doll JoJo Siwa comes to the Amway Center on Wednesday

Posted By on Tue, Jul 9, 2019 at 12:15 PM

JoJo Siwa first rose to fame dancing on the reality TV shows Dance Moms and Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition. She quickly gained massive popularity online, and has since become a Nickelodeon star, New York Times best-selling author (yes, really) and YouTube celebrity, even baby-sitting Kim and Kanye's kid North West and vlogging it. Laugh all you want about those giant hairbows (her mom makes them); this kid is worth millions of dollars at the tender age of 16.

Known for her peppy pop sound and high-energy choreography, Siwa will perform songs from her first album, D.R.E.A.M. The Music. Be ready for a cavalcade of rainbows and sparkles!

Event Details Jojo Siwa
@ Amway Center
400 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Wed., July 10, 7 p.m.
Price: $36.50-$806
Concerts/Events
Amway Center
400 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
800-745-3000
Arena
