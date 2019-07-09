Tuesday, July 9, 2019
Human Rainbow Brite doll JoJo Siwa comes to the Amway Center on Wednesday
By Clarissa Moon
on Tue, Jul 9, 2019 at 12:15 PM
image via ItsJojoSiwa.com
JoJo Siwa first rose to fame dancing on the reality TV shows Dance Moms
and Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition
. She quickly gained massive popularity online, and has since become a Nickelodeon star, New York Times
best-selling author (yes, really) and YouTube celebrity
, even baby-sitting Kim and Kanye's kid North West and vlogging it. Laugh all you want about those giant hairbows (her mom makes them); this kid is worth millions of dollars at the tender age of 16.
Known for her peppy pop sound and high-energy choreography, Siwa will perform songs from her first album, D.R.E.A.M. The Music
. Be ready for a cavalcade of rainbows and sparkles!
@ Amway Center
400 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Wed., July 10, 7 p.m.
Price:
$36.50-$806
