Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Employee at Orlando middle school arrested for alleged molestation of 14-year-old students

Posted By on Tue, Jul 9, 2019 at 3:41 PM

SCREENGRAB VIA ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/TWITTER
  • screengrab via Orange County Sheriff's Office/Twitter
A program assistant at an Orlando middle school was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of groping students and making sexually explicit comments.

Milly Andy Michel, 29, was taken in on 10 counts involving lewd or lascivious molestation, offenses against students by authority figures, and false imprisonment, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Michel was working as a mentor to teens at Westridge Middle school when the alleged molestation occurred.

Authorities interviewed three 14-year-old victims, who said Michel touched them inappropriately, "begged" to see their private parts, and would often take them to this home in Apopka.

Michel was booked into Orange County jail at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday.



