Employee at Orlando middle school arrested for alleged molestation of 14-year-old students

Michel was working as a mentor to teens at Westridge Middle school when the alleged molestation occurred.
ARRESTED: Milly Michel, on 10 counts of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation & Offenses Against Students by Authority Figures after an investigation into his conduct while employed as a program assistant at Westridge Middle. We urge anyone who may have been a victim to come forward. pic.twitter.com/yqES3HLrZH— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 9, 2019
