Nineties survivors and rap-meets-R&B vocal group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony want you to meet them not at the crossroads (or the sky, as it were) but at the Hard Rock Live this September, when they touch down as part of tour that only includes one other Florida stop (in Fort Lauderdale) as of this writing.The group, best known for 1990s hit singles like "Crossroads" and "Thuggish Ruggish Bone," reconvened with all five original members last year and has been hitting the road pretty hard since. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony headline the Hard Rock Live on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 12.