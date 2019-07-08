USWNT watch party at Lake Eola proves soccer is a big deal in Central Florida

click to enlarge
It seems that we have finally arrived as hardcore soccer fans in Orlando.
For a watch party at the Lake Eola Amphitheater on Sunday, fans came out in droves to witness the U.S. Women's National Team defeat the Netherlands 2-0, securing their second consecutive World Cup title.
The clamor to attend was for good reason: Featured on the USWNT were Orlando Pride players Alex Morgan, Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger.
A decade ago, could anyone have imagined such a lively crowd coming out for a professional women's soccer match? (Not to mention, raucously chanting for the concept of equal pay?) We personally doubt it.
The times, however, seem to be a-changin' – and for the better.
Here's the full-picture view of yesterday's crowd:
