USWNT watch party at Lake Eola proves soccer is a big deal in Central Florida

It seems that we have finally arrived as hardcore soccer fans in Orlando.For a watch party at the Lake Eola Amphitheater on Sunday, fans came out in droves to witness the U.S. Women's National Team defeat the Netherlands 2-0, securing their second consecutive World Cup title.The clamor to attend was for good reason: Featured on the USWNT were Orlando Pride players Alex Morgan, Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger.A decade ago, could anyone have imagined such a lively crowd coming out for a professional women's soccer match? (Not to mention, raucously chanting for the concept of equal pay?) We personally doubt it.The times, however, seem to be a-changin' – and for the better.Here's the full-picture view of yesterday's crowd: