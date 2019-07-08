Universal Studios Orlando releases 'Stranger Things' artwork for Halloween Horror Nights

click to enlarge image via Universal Studios Orlando

If yourfix wasn't satisfied by the recent release of Season 3 on Netflix, Universal Studios Orlando has you covered with a haunted house based on the show at their 2019 Halloween Horror Nights.In anticipation, Universal has released illustrations of the mazes from artist Kyle Lambert, who created art for the first three seasons of the show. The image depicts thecast facing the creatures of "the Upside Down," and it may hint at what Universal guests can expect to be terrified by this fall.Halloween Horror Nights begins Sept. 6 in Orlando and will run through October. Along with, other houses will be based on Universal's Monsters, an ancient Roman arena, and the legendary Yeti.