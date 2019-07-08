Monday, July 8, 2019
Mystery Science Theater 3000 is coming to Orlando in November, and it's Joel Hodgson's last mission with the crew
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Jul 8, 2019 at 4:17 PM
click image
Get your popcorn – and hankies – ready! The mad geniuses behind the seminal
Mystery Science Theater 3000
are taking their show on the road and bringing it to Orlando, and it's going to be the curtain call for one of the most important members of their cast.
The MST3K
"Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour"
to Hard Rock Live in November, and this will be original host and series creator
Joel Hodgson's
final tour as part of this ensemble.
Mystery Science Theater 3000 bring their Great Cheesy Movie Circus
to the Hard Rock Live on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 12.
VIDEO
VIDEO
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly
Events newsletter.
Tags:
Mystery Science Theater 3000, MST3K, Great Cheesy Movie, Circus, Tour, Comedy, B Movies, Bad Films, Image