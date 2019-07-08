The Gist

Monday, July 8, 2019

The Gist

Mystery Science Theater 3000 is coming to Orlando in November, and it's Joel Hodgson's last mission with the crew

Posted By on Mon, Jul 8, 2019 at 4:17 PM

click image PHOTO VIA MST3K/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via MST3K/Facebook
Get your popcorn – and hankies – ready! The mad geniuses behind the seminal Mystery Science Theater 3000 are taking their show on the road and bringing it to Orlando, and it's going to be the curtain call for one of the most important members of their cast.

The MST3K "Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour" to Hard Rock Live in November, and this will be original host and series creator Joel Hodgson's final tour as part of this ensemble.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 bring their Great Cheesy Movie Circus to the Hard Rock Live on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 12.



