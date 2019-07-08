Discovery of illegal drugs, live gator in Florida man's front seat leads to his arrest

click to enlarge Photo cred: Hardee County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Last week a Florida man was taken into custody after officers found illegal drugs and a live alligator in his vehicle.According to the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found "narcotics" on Anthony Richardson after he was pulled over for a traffic stop in the area of State Road 64 and Pioneer Park in Zolfo Springs on Thursday, July 4. However, before searching his car, Richardson told the arresting officers that he also had a live baby alligator in the front seat.Officers found the animal in a black bag with its mouth taped shut.Richardson admitted to officers that he did not have a trapping or hunting license, and said that the gator was given to him by a friend. He also told deputies he planned on releasing the gator into a nearby river.After booking Richardson into the Hardee County Jail for multiple drug charges and illegally possessing or capturing an alligator, the deputies say the gator was “safely released” into Peace River after it was examined by Florida wildlife officials.