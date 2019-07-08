Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 8, 2019

Bloggytown

Discovery of illegal drugs, live gator in Florida man's front seat leads to his arrest

Posted By on Mon, Jul 8, 2019 at 4:17 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO CRED: HARDEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo cred: Hardee County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
Last week a Florida man was taken into custody after officers found illegal drugs and a live alligator in his vehicle.

According to the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found "narcotics" on Anthony Richardson after he was pulled over for a traffic stop in the area of State Road 64 and Pioneer Park in Zolfo Springs on Thursday, July 4. However, before searching his car, Richardson told the arresting officers that he also had a live baby alligator in the front seat.

Officers found the animal in a black bag with its mouth taped shut.

Richardson admitted to officers that he did not have a trapping or hunting license, and said that the gator was given to him by a friend. He also told deputies he planned on releasing the gator into a nearby river.



After booking Richardson into the Hardee County Jail for multiple drug charges and illegally possessing or capturing an alligator, the deputies say the gator was “safely released” into Peace River after it was examined by Florida wildlife officials.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Merlin, parent company of Legoland and Madame Tussauds, is being bought out in $6.1 billion deal Read More

  2. NOAA says there's an 80% chance Tropical Storm Barry will hit the Gulf of Mexico this week Read More

  3. New video shows Florida men who dragged shark behind boat also shot animal for fun Read More

  4. Enzian scores a coup by screening greatest movie of all time 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' on its 20th anniversary Read More

  5. Happy 4th of July, Florida: Three beaches are closed for the long weekend because of poop water Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation