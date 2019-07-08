Band of the Week: Cosmic Roots Collective

click to enlarge Joshua Jauz

Just the facts:

Five questions:



Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youAugust 2013Wheeler Newman - vocals and guitarRonnie Brannan - bass, vocals, and synthPaul Mauceri - drums and vocalsPsychedelic Progressive Pop from SpaceWe played Spacebar back in April 2016 with Timothy Eerie. The room stayed packed the entire night; the exchange between the bands and the crowd was incredible.More recently, we played the first of the new “Sweater Series,” an offshoot of the annual Sweaterfest, at Stonewall Bar with some amazing acts, including Roger Thomas of PLEASURES, perennial local faves The Woolly Bushmen, and SWIMM. Our friend and champion Bobby Hellmuth, an excellent artist in his own right, now helms this.And, we were part of a tribute show last month at Will’s Pub to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the release of Joy Division’s debut album “Unknown Pleasures,” performing as Soy Division, and that was a real party as well.Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?Zap Dragon . . . because they’re the greatest people ever who also happen to play in the greatest band ever. We had their last album,, on repeat for many months after they released it. We also did a really fun acoustic show with their singer/guitarist David Zim last year at the Imperial at Washburn Imports and it was a blast playing some of those tunes.That we’re a prog band (despite the aforementioned description of our sound). We actually started off doing the country/folk rock thing for a while, and played some great shows within that genre, but we felt like we had more to say. So, at some point we wound up swinging pretty hard the other way into some less accessible stuff, employing some typical prog devices (odd time signatures, abrupt tempo/time shifts, etc.). We do enjoy progressive rock but our focus has always been (and will always be) writing good songs. Those musical hallmarks of prog can sometimes distract people from the song itself.Orlando musicians are faithful and supportive of each other. There are so many great bands and artists in town, spanning a wide range of styles/genres, with whom we enjoy playing and we’re fortunate that they enjoy playing with us too. But the scene still feels fragmented; many of these great bands don’t yet know about each other.We’ve got at least five new tunes in the can, with more on the way, and are looking forward to recording the follow up tosoon!