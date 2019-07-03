Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Bloggytown

Video shows a gator almost chomping off a Florida man's hand

Posted By on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 1:17 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA BBQBASSBROS_/INSTAGRAM
  • screengrab via BBQbassbros_/Instagram
A Florida man fishing in Everglades National Park nearly became the catch of the day when a huge alligator lunged at his arm, according to a video posted to Instagram.

Instagram user @Bbqbassbros_ uploaded a video capturing the near-bloodbath on May 16.

In the video, the fisherman can be seen reeling in what appears to be a bass and pulling it into the tall grass on the shore. While he's bending over to retrieve his catch, a large alligator suddenly surfaces from the water with open jaws, thrashing at the fisherman’s arm. Luckily, he was able to jump back just in time to avoid the predator’s bite.

An alligator’s bite, and this shouldn't be news to you, can do massive damage.



According to a study done at Florida State University, the biting strength of the American alligator is proportional to its size. A 665-pound, 12-foot American alligator’s bite carries 2,125 pounds of force, equivalent to the power required to lift a small pickup truck.

Incidents of alligator bites themselves are relatively rare in Florida. According to the Florida Wildlife Commission, there were a total of nine reported alligator bites in the state during 2018.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida ranked third most dangerous state in the nation Read More

  2. Florida woman dead of flesh eating bacteria after visit to Anna Maria Island Read More

  3. Happy 4th of July, Florida: Three beaches are closed for the long weekend because of poop water Read More

  4. Every Orlando Fourth of July event we know about Read More

  5. Orlando college student creates and sells her own Disney ear headbands Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation