The Grand Collab promises 'buttery shenanigans' at their Beermoney Social event, and we're kind of squicked but kind of intrigued?

click to enlarge
-
Image via the Grand Collab/Facebook
-
Image from a previous Grand Collab event
The Grand Collab crew brings their newer concept, Beermoney, to the Geek Easy this week. Featuring a mix of comedy and music from the likes of Mave, Open Campain and Scumbag Beer Club x ON1, the event promises all kinds of “buttery shenanigans.” So there’s that. Sounds slick.
9 p.m. Saturday; The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd.; $10; thegrandcollab.com
.
@ The Geek Easy
114 S. Semoran Blvd.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park,
FL
When: Sat., July 6, 9 p.m.
Price:
$10
Concerts/Events