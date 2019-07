The Grand Collab promises 'buttery shenanigans' at their Beermoney Social event, and we're kind of squicked but kind of intrigued?

click to enlarge Image via the Grand Collab/Facebook

Image from a previous Grand Collab event

The Grand Collab crew brings their newer concept, Beermoney, to the Geek Easy this week. Featuring a mix of comedy and music from the likes of Mave, Open Campain and Scumbag Beer Club x ON1, the event promises all kinds of “buttery shenanigans.” So there’s that. Sounds slick.9 p.m. Saturday; The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd.; $10; thegrandcollab.com