Wednesday, July 3, 2019

The Heard

The Grand Collab promises 'buttery shenanigans' at their Beermoney Social event, and we're kind of squicked but kind of intrigued?

Posted By on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 12:15 PM

click to enlarge Image from a previous Grand Collab event - IMAGE VIA THE GRAND COLLAB/FACEBOOK
  • Image via the Grand Collab/Facebook
  • Image from a previous Grand Collab event
The Grand Collab crew brings their newer concept, Beermoney, to the Geek Easy this week. Featuring a mix of comedy and music from the likes of Mave, Open Campain and Scumbag Beer Club x ON1, the event promises all kinds of “buttery shenanigans.” So there’s that. Sounds slick.

9 p.m. Saturday; The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd.; $10; thegrandcollab.com.

