Sublime With Rome and Michael Franti's Spearhead to play Cocoa Riverfront in July
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 1:54 PM
Here's one that snuck up on us: Sublime With Rome
and Michael Franti & Spearhead
are set to play Cocoa Riverfront Park (coming closely on the heels of the recent Steel Pulse show
there). Headliners Sublime With Rome recently reconvened to release new album Blessings,
while Franti and Spearhead are going from strength to strength with both new album Stay Human Vol. II
and documentary project Stay Human.
Sublime with Rome and Michael Franti & Spearhead play the Cocoa Riverfront Park
on Tuesday, July 23, at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
