Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Sublime With Rome and Michael Franti's Spearhead to play Cocoa Riverfront in July

Posted By on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 1:54 PM

click to enlarge Michael Franti - PHOTO BY ANTHONY THOEN
  • Photo by Anthony Thoen
  • Michael Franti
Here's one that snuck up on us: Sublime With Rome and Michael Franti & Spearhead are set to play Cocoa Riverfront Park (coming closely on the heels of the recent Steel Pulse show there). Headliners Sublime With Rome recently reconvened to release new album Blessings, while Franti and Spearhead are going from strength to strength with both new album Stay Human Vol. II and documentary project Stay Human.

Sublime with Rome and Michael Franti & Spearhead play the Cocoa Riverfront Park on Tuesday, July 23, at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


