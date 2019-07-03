The Heard

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Nine free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Jul 3, 2019

click image The Accuzed - PHOTO VIA THE ACCUZED/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via The Accuzed/Facebook
  • The Accuzed
Wednesday, July 3:
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Friday, July 5:
The Accuzed 9 pm at Wing Shack, 4650 E. Michigan St.
Beat Assembly II 10 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Ill Scenario: Tribe vs. Beasties 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Saturday, July 6:
Elliott Smith: A Tribute Night 9 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Melrose in the Mix: The Pauses 3:30 pm; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.

Sunday, July 7:
Ancient Sun 10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Monday, July 8:
Reggae Mondae: Florida Man 10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.




