Nine free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Wednesday, July 3:
The Daniel Heitz Band
Photo via The Accuzed/Facebook
The Accuzed
10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Friday, July 5:
The Accuzed
9 pm at Wing Shack, 4650 E. Michigan St.
Beat Assembly II
10 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Ill Scenario: Tribe vs. Beasties
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Saturday, July 6:
Elliott Smith: A Tribute Night
9 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Melrose in the Mix: The Pauses
3:30 pm; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Sunday, July 7:
Ancient Sun
10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Monday, July 8:
Reggae Mondae: Florida Man
10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
