Local sad boys pay tribute to the music of Elliott Smith at the Nook on Robinson

Image via Elliott Smith/Facebook
Elliott Smith, in "happier" times
When it comes to depressed singer-songwriters, Elliott Smith at least places in everyone’s Top 5. Maybe even more frequently now that Morrissey has let his old, out-of-touch mouth lose him plenty of goodwill. Sadly, Smith stabbed himself in the heart – What can we say? Dude had a flair for the dramatic. – in 2003, but Wheeler Newman, David Zim and Nik Sidella are getting together at the Nook this week to play some of their favorite songs. It’s probably going to be a lot happier than that little story above would have you believe.
9 p.m. Saturday, July 6; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/thenookonrobinson
