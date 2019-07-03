The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

The Heard

Local sad boys pay tribute to the music of Elliott Smith at the Nook on Robinson

Posted By on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 12:07 PM

click to enlarge Elliott Smith, in "happier" times - IMAGE VIA ELLIOTT SMITH/FACEBOOK
  • Image via Elliott Smith/Facebook
  • Elliott Smith, in "happier" times
When it comes to depressed singer-songwriters, Elliott Smith at least places in everyone’s Top 5. Maybe even more frequently now that Morrissey has let his old, out-of-touch mouth lose him plenty of goodwill. Sadly, Smith stabbed himself in the heart – What can we say? Dude had a flair for the dramatic. – in 2003, but Wheeler Newman, David Zim and Nik Sidella are getting together at the Nook this week to play some of their favorite songs. It’s probably going to be a lot happier than that little story above would have you believe.

9 p.m. Saturday, July 6; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/thenookonrobinson.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Happy 4th of July, Florida: Three beaches are closed for the long weekend because of poop water Read More

  2. Florida ranked third most dangerous state in the nation Read More

  3. Duran Duran to celebrate the Apollo 11 moon landing at Kennedy Space Center Read More

  4. Florida woman dead of flesh eating bacteria after visit to Anna Maria Island Read More

  5. Video shows a gator almost chomping off a Florida man's hand Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation