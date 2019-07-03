The Heard

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

The Heard

Local rockabilly hellraisers the WildTones release new single and music video

Posted By on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 3:43 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JEN CRAY FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly
When you last encountered musician Nadeem Khan in these pages, it was as part of a group interview about Obliterati's last show. But this story is more about beginnings than endings, as Khan's primary musical concern these days — the hell-raising local rockabilly trio the WildTones — have just released a new 7-inch single and music video. And it's a scorcher.

The "Pretty Boy"/"Puppy Dog" 45, the band's third vinyl release to date, was put out into the world by Rockin' Records, a Vancouver-based label, and sports some superb 3D-style artwork. To up the ante a little more the band also released a music video for "Pretty Boy" (watch it below) this week, filmed by Greig Johnson, also the director of the band's "Love Machine" promo clip, and rife with lurid clips of the band performing and plenty of vintage high school yearbook defacing.

But wait, there's more! The WildTones will be celebrating the release of this new platter on Saturday, July 13, with Warm Like Winter and more TBA. The show will be free.


