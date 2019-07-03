Fringe favorite 'Mean Gays' - a parody of 'Mean Girls' - gets a weekend encore at Parliament House

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Ashleigh Ann Gardner
-
Ben Lamoureux in 'Mean Gays'
No, it’s not just George Takei and Ian McKellen trading barbs for an hour and a half. Mean Gays
, a parody of Mean Girls
– filled with 1990s and 2000s pop-culture references – bills itself as “too gay to function.” The play, which earned Patron’s Pick at the 2019 Orlando Fringe Festival, is back for an encore performance at the Parliament House with new cast members. Guests can purchase a VIP experience for $25, which includes reserved seating in the first four rows and a meet-and-greet after the performance. Keep your catty asides to yourself, though, hunty.
7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 4-6 | Footlight Theater at the Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail | meangaysencore.eventbrite.com
| $15-$25
