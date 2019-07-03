Flutist extraordinaire Nicole Mitchell is a total badass – and playing at Timucua this week

click to enlarge
Nicole Mitchell has been named “Top Flutist of the Year” by Downbeat magazine several years running. She has served as president of the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians in Chicago. She is the head of the University of Pittsburgh’s jazz studies program. She composed and recorded a nine-part suite as a tribute to Black sci-fi writer Octavia Butler. In addition to all of those things, Mitchell is a total badass, a role model, and an icon of Afrofuturism. She’s equally comfortable leading or following in large ensembles (a treasured memory was seeing her, Tomeka Reid and Warren Smith in a quartet led by Henry Grimes a few years ago), but the thread through all of her playing is a fierce and delicate modernity. This is an outreach program as part of her residency at the Atlantic Center for the Arts, so we can’t say what she’ll be doing – performing with a small or large group, with outside musicians or with her ACA associate artists – but it really doesn’t matter. We’d listen to Mitchell playing scales on roller skates, if that’s what she decided to do. (Fingers crossed?)
7:30 p.m. Monday, July 8 | Timucua, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave. | timucua.com
| $10-$20 suggested donation
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Timucua White House
2000 S. Summerlin Ave.
South
Orlando,
FL
When: Mon., July 8, 7 p.m.
Price:
$10-$20
Concerts/Events