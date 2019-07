Blacklist Babes return to the Falcon for a night of all-singing, all-dancing burlesque with a beachy theme

click to enlarge Image via Blacklist Babes Cabaret/Facebook

Event Details Blacklist Babes Burlesque Beach Cabaret @ The Falcon 819 E. Washington St. Thornton Park Orlando, FL When: Sat., July 6, 9:30 p.m. Price: $10 suggested donation Dance Map

The Blacklist Babes turn the interior of the Falcon into a summery, beachy paradise this weekend. Why would they ruin a good thing? Why, to set the stage for a variety show encompassing live music, dancing, burlesque and comedy, of course. Thankfully, the air conditioning will still work.9:30 p.m. Saturday; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; $10 suggested donation; facebook.com/blacklistbabescabaret