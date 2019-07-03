Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Blacklist Babes return to the Falcon for a night of all-singing, all-dancing burlesque with a beachy theme
Posted
By Thaddeus McCollum
on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 12:17 PM
click to enlarge
-
Image via Blacklist Babes Cabaret/Facebook
The Blacklist Babes turn the interior of the Falcon into a summery, beachy paradise this weekend. Why would they ruin a good thing? Why, to set the stage for a variety show encompassing live music, dancing, burlesque and comedy, of course. Thankfully, the air conditioning will still work.
9:30 p.m. Saturday; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; $10 suggested donation; facebook.com/blacklistbabescabaret
.
@ The Falcon
819 E. Washington St.
Thornton Park
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., July 6, 9:30 p.m.
Price:
$10 suggested donation
Dance
Tags: burlesque, orlando, the falcon, blacklist babes, black list babes, burlesque cabaret, weekend events, Image