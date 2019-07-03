The Gist

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Blacklist Babes return to the Falcon for a night of all-singing, all-dancing burlesque with a beachy theme

The Blacklist Babes turn the interior of the Falcon into a summery, beachy paradise this weekend. Why would they ruin a good thing? Why, to set the stage for a variety show encompassing live music, dancing, burlesque and comedy, of course. Thankfully, the air conditioning will still work.

9:30 p.m. Saturday; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; $10 suggested donation; facebook.com/blacklistbabescabaret.

