Be your own Master Chief at Halo Outpost Discovery at the Convention Center this weekend

If the traditional fireworks boom-boom apocalypse that takes over the city's skies from – depending on your neighborhood – last night to Sunday morning puts you in the mood for some good, old-fashioned run-n-gun action, look into this weekend's Halo Outpost Discovery experience at the Orlando Convention Center. The first-of-its-kind convention-attraction hybrid lets fans of the blockbuster Xbox game series check out life-size props and replicas of everything from Spartan armor to Warthogs to Pelicans. Plus, the main attraction looks to be a VR-laser tag hybrid course where you get to assume the role of a UNSC soldier up against Covenant forces.
The event runs Friday-Sunday, July 5-7, and tickets run between $55-$140. VIP tickets also include six months of access to Xbox's Game Pass service, which is one of the best deals in gaming right now as it lets you access more than 200 games. Check out the trailer below, and good luck, Spartan.