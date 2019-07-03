The Gist

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

AAA offering free rides for Florida drivers and their vehicles on Independence Day weekend

Posted By on Wed, Jul 3, 2019 at 2:24 PM

click to enlarge VIA AAA
  • via AAA
Partnering with Budweiser, AAA is offering free rides home for Florida drivers and their vehicles this Wednesday through Friday at 6 a.m.

Drivers do not have to be AAA members to use the service. The program is aimed at keeping drivers who are impaired off the road, according to a press release from AAA.

"A record-breaking 2.3 million Floridians will hit the road for Independence Day, but some may not make it home safely if they drive impaired," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins says. "If your celebration includes alcohol, be sure to designate a sober driver before the party starts. If you do not have one, call AAA, and we will provide a safe and confidential ride for both you and your vehicle."

Drivers can call 855-2-TOW-2-GO for a free ride within a 10-mile radius from their pickup location. The service is based on the availability of tow trucks and drivers, and may not be available in rural areas or if there is severe weather.



AAA offers free rides around major holidays throughout the year, including Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. A full list can be found on AAA's website.

