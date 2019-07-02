Vote for your local favorites in Orlando Weekly's Best of Orlando® 2019 readers poll

click to enlarge
Ding ding ding! The first nominating round may be over, but that only means the competition to be named Best of Orlando® is about to get that much more intense.
The second round of voting is live now
. You have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, to vote for your favorite musicians, artists, restaurants, writers, bars, comedians, dog groomers, politicians and anything else in Orlando that you think deserves some love.
VOTE FOR YOUR LOCAL FAVORITES HERE.
The top vote-getters from the first nomination round are now in the final battle royales in each category, and it's up to you, faithful Orlando Weekly
readers, to decide who walks away with the championship not-belts and bragging rights of Best in Orlando®. The undisputed title winners will be announced Wednesday, Aug. 21.
