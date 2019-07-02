The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

The Gist

Vote for your local favorites in Orlando Weekly's Best of Orlando® 2019 readers poll

Posted By on Tue, Jul 2, 2019 at 6:42 PM

click to enlarge boologo-fullcolor-2019.jpg
Ding ding ding! The first nominating round may be over, but that only means the competition to be named Best of Orlando® is about to get that much more intense.

The second round of voting is live now. You have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, to vote for your favorite musicians, artists, restaurants, writers, bars, comedians, dog groomers, politicians and anything else in Orlando that you think deserves some love.

VOTE FOR YOUR LOCAL FAVORITES HERE.

The top vote-getters from the first nomination round are now in the final battle royales in each category, and it's up to you, faithful Orlando Weekly readers, to decide who walks away with the championship not-belts and bragging rights of Best in Orlando®. The undisputed title winners will be announced Wednesday, Aug. 21.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida woman dead of flesh eating bacteria after visit to Anna Maria Island Read More

  2. Florida ranked third most dangerous state in the nation Read More

  3. Clearwater police say $5K cafe tip was relationship revenge, not gratitude Read More

  4. Seminole Hard Rock Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood prepare to open new $2.2 billion expansions Read More

  5. Every Orlando Fourth of July event we know about Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation