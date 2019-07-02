Tuesday, July 2, 2019
Peruvian pop superstar Gian Marco to play Orlando this month
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Jul 2, 2019 at 2:13 PM
Photo via House of Blues/Facebook
Grammy-winning Peruvian singer-songwriter Gian Marco
is heading to the United States for the North American leg of his Intuición Tour
later this month, and there's a big show in the City Beautiful as part of it.
Gian Marco is marking three decades of making music and road-testing songs from his 15th album, Intuición.
Besides his own solo career, Marco has also penned songs for Gloria Estefan, Marc Anthony and Jon Secada.
Gian Marco headlines the House of Blues
on Sunday, July 21, at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
