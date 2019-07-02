Bloggytown

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Orlando Republican Rene 'Coach P' Plasencia draws Dem challenger for Florida House seat

Posted By on Tue, Jul 2, 2019 at 12:59 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FLORIDA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
As he prepares to run for a final term in the Florida House, Orlando Republican Rene "Coach P" Plasencia has drawn a Democratic challenger.

Orlando Democrat Nina Wheeler Yoakum has opened a campaign account to challenge Plasencia next year in House District 50, which is made up of parts of Brevard and Orange counties, according to information posted Monday on the state Division of Elections website.

Plasencia, who was first elected to the House in 2014, had raised $41,581 for his re-election campaign as of May 31, finance reports show.

