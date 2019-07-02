Orange County sheriffs make the reasonable request that you not shoot guns in the air like a bunch of damn fools this 4th of July

click to enlarge image via @OrangeCoSheriff

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has embarked on a public information exercise requesting residents not shoot their guns in the air this weekend. "Remember no #celebratorygunfire means celebrating safely. #4thofJuly," tweeted @OrangeCoSheriff this morning.The graphic points out a very simple principle of basic physics: "What goes up, must come down," which is a super polite way of saying "Hey dumbasses, where do you think that live ammo ends up after you blast it at the sky? Hint: not the moon."Unfortunately these warnings are necessary: In 2016, a 9-year-old girl was shot in the arm near an Orlando church, possibly the result of celebratory gunfire, Orlando police said.Last year the Tampa Police Department issued a PSA video that included some relevant statistics: "A single bullet fired into the air can come back at speeds up to 300 feet per second." (According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a bullet traveling that fast can penetrate the human skull.) That bullet can cause "injury or even death anywhere within a 2-mile radius of the shot."It's bad enough that our idea of celebrating independence from the British entails an audio re-creation of an artillery battle, and worse that there's a fool on every block terrorizing pets with backyard pyrotechnics for the whole weekend. Let's try to not actually kill people with our victorious jubilation, eh?