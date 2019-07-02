Orange County sheriffs make the reasonable request that you not shoot guns in the air like a bunch of damn fools this 4th of July

click to enlarge
-
image via @OrangeCoSheriff
The Orange County Sheriff's Office has embarked on a public information exercise requesting residents not shoot their guns in the air this weekend. "Remember no #celebratorygunfire means celebrating safely. #4thofJuly," tweeted @OrangeCoSheriff this morning.
The graphic points out a very simple principle of basic physics: "What goes up, must come down," which is a super polite way of saying "Hey dumbasses, where do you think that live ammo ends up after you blast it at the sky? Hint: not the moon."
Unfortunately these warnings are necessary: In 2016, a 9-year-old girl was shot in the arm near an Orlando church, possibly the result of celebratory gunfire, Orlando police said.
Last year the Tampa Police Department issued a PSA video that included some relevant statistics: "A single bullet fired into the air can come back at speeds up to 300 feet per second." (According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a bullet traveling that fast can penetrate the human skull.) That bullet can cause "injury or even death anywhere within a 2-mile radius of the shot."
It's bad enough that our idea of celebrating independence from the British entails an audio re-creation of an artillery battle, and worse that there's a fool on every block terrorizing pets with backyard pyrotechnics for the whole weekend. Let's try to not actually kill people with our victorious jubilation, eh?
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.