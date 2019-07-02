Florida ranked third most dangerous state in the nation

click to enlarge
So pretty, so dangerous
Florida was recently ranked near the bottom in a “Safest States in America” report, and it wasn’t because of our Category 5 hurricanes
, flesh-eating bacteria
, or home-invading gators
.
According to a new report from WalletHub, a financial site that loves to rank states on just about anything as long as they get that sweet sweet link back (here ya go, baby
), Florida is the 48th safest state in the country, or the third most dangerous state, if you’re a glass-half-empty type of person.
The study factored in things like personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Wallethub lists the full methodology
on their site.
Overall, Florida ranked among the bottom in just about every category, however it was our terrifying roads and our even more terrifying drivers that really tanked our standing.
According to WalletHub, Florida ranked as the 3rd worst state for “road safety,” and the second worst among states with a high uninsured population.
The only states that are more dangerous than Florida, according to the study, are Louisiana (49) and Mississippi (50). The overall safest state was Minnesota, followed by Vermont, Maine, and Utah, says WalletHub.
Locally, it’s hard to argue with the “road safety” portion of this study. Recently, Orlando was named the deadliest city in Florida
for pedestrians, not to mention our city's propensity for SunRail selfies
.
