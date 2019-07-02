Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Bloggytown

Clearwater police say $5K cafe tip was relationship revenge, not gratitude

Posted By on Tue, Jul 2, 2019 at 3:50 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA CLEAR SKY CAFE ON FACEBOOK
  • image via Clear Sky Cafe on Facebook
That $5,000 tip so widely reported last week had a different motivation than everyone thought. When a server at the Clear Sky Cafe in Clearwater received a $5,000 tip on June 27, she thought it was because the customer felt bad about hearing that her service dog had recently passed away. It turns out that the customer was just really mad at her boyfriend.

According to an arrest affidavit first obtained by WTSP, 24-year-old Serina Wolfe left the $5,000 tip on a $55.37 purchase at Clear Sky Cafe in Clearwater Beach on June 27, hours after an argument with her boyfriend. She wanted him to pay for her flight to Buffalo, New York.

Police say the boyfriend refused to buy her the plane ticket, prompting Wolfe to leave the massive tip on his credit card in retaliation.

Wolfe initially denied leaving the $5,000 tip and reported the charge as fraudulent. The following Monday, June 1, Clear Sky Cafe was notified about the "fraudulent" charge, but the owners had already paid out the server, reports the station.



Authorities say Wolfe eventually admitted to leaving the generous tip, and also suggested that she may have been drunk and trying to get back at her boyfriend.

Wolfe has been charged with grand theft.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida woman dead of flesh eating bacteria after visit to Anna Maria Island Read More

  2. Florida ranked third most dangerous state in the nation Read More

  3. Seminole Hard Rock Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood prepare to open new $2.2 billion expansions Read More

  4. Every Orlando Fourth of July event we know about Read More

  5. Walt Disney Co. readies for upcoming D23 Expo by delicately stomping on fan rumors Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation