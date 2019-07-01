Tip Jar

Monday, July 1, 2019

Winter Park's Ravenous Pig celebrates July Fourth with special roast and/or takeout offerings

Posted By on Mon, Jul 1, 2019 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge VIA THE RAVENOUS PIG/FACEBOOK
  • via The Ravenous Pig/Facebook
The Ravenous Pig will celebrate Independence Day by offering special lunch menu and takeout options.

The 4th of July roast goes from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, and includes smoked spare ribs, pastrami brisket, smoked salmon BLTs and lobster Cobb salad for main dishes. The starters offered are grilled shrimp, grilled Nashville chicken wings and roasted oysters.

Customers will also be able to order Ravenous Pig classics such as the gatherer salad, pub burger, steak frites and charcuterie.

The restaurant is also offering special July Fourth Barbecue Baskets to be picked up on Thursday. The basket serves two people and includes pulled pork, kielbasa, smoked wings, watermelon salad, crispy corn and a 32-ounce crowler of beer. The baskets cost $50 and must be ordered by July 1.

