Good news for fans of Savannah metal stompers Baroness: You've got a second chance to see them before their Aug. 9 show at the Plaza Live. The day before that show, the band will head over to local record emporium Park Ave CDs to perform a free in-store acoustic (!) performance and signing to promote both their concert the next day and buzzy new record Baroness heads to Park Ave. CDs for a free in-store performance on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. Event is free but a purchase ofguarantees you entry.