Every Orlando Fourth of July event we know about

click to enlarge Photo by Courtney Hedger

Wednesday, July 3

Baldwin Park Independence Bash A festival with artisans, craft beer, food trucks and more in the Village Center of Baldwin Park. Followed by a choreographed fireworks show over Lake Baldwin. 6-11 pm; Baldwin Park, New Broad Street and Jake Street; free; baldwinparkevents.com.

Freedom on the Waterfront Live music followed by a fireworks show. 5-9:30 pm; Elizabeth Evans Park, 510 N. Baker St., Mt. Dora; free; ci.mount-dora.fl.us.

Red Hot & Boom Live performances, food vendors and synchronized fireworks. 4-11 pm; Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs; free; 407-571-8863; altamonte.org.

Red, White & Brew Two-day Fourth of July party with live music, outdoor games, drink specials and giveaways. 3-9 pm; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; free; 407-849-0471; wallstplaza.net.

Third of July Pre Independence Day Event Pre-party with live music, drinks and amazing food! 5 pm; Grape & the Grain, 1110 Virginia Drive; free; 407-674-6156; grapeandthegrain.com.

Thursday, July 4

Cars & Stripes Car and bike show with food and drink specials. 11 am-2 pm; Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St.; free; 858-727-3400; acecafeusa.com.

DeBary Lights Up Liberty 4th of July celebration with games, food, live entertainment and fireworks. Noon; Gemini Springs Park, 37 Dirksen Drive, DeBary; free; debary.org.

Eden Bar's July 4th BBQ An outdoor cook-out with hamburgers, hot dogs and sides for sale, along with patriotic cocktails. 12-5 pm; Eden Bar at the Enzian, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $2-$6; 407-629-1088; enzian.org.

Firecracker 5K Run, walk, jog or stroll through downtown Avalon Park at a festive annual family fun run. 7 am; Avalon Park, 3702 Avalon Park East Blvd.; $15; avalonparkfoundation.org.

Fireworks & Floats Pregame at the Lure, but bring your favorite float, paddleboard, jetski, boat, floaties or whatever your heart desires. 4 pm; The Lucky Lure, 1427 N. Orange Ave.; free; 407-250-6949.

Fireworks at the Fountain Live music, a kids' play area, a beer garden and more, with a spectacular fireworks finale. 4-10 pm; Lake Eola Park, Eola Drive, North Eola Drive and East Robinson Street; free; orlando.gov.

Fourth of July at SeaWorld Fireworks, pyrotechnics and lasers during a one-of-a-kind, patriotic finale. SeaWorld, 7007 SeaWorld Drive; price of admission; 407-363-2613; seaworld.com.

Fourth of July Bike Parade Ride bikes in a group to watch fireworks at Lake Highland Park. 7 pm; Colonialtown Neighborhood Center, 1517 Lake Highland Drive; free.

Fourth of July Celebration Fourth of July celebration with a wet/dry bounce park, community performances and fireworks at 9 p.m. 5 pm; Avalon Park, 3702 Avalon Park East Blvd.; free; 407-658-6565.

Fourth of July Celebration – Oviedo Mall Concerts, food, fireworks, a kids area and more. 5 pm; Oviedo Mall, 1700 Oviedo Marketplace Blvd., Oviedo; free-$40.

Fourth of July Celebration at Universal Live music, DJs, characters and more. 5-10 pm; CityWalk at Universal Orlando, 1000 Universal Studios Plaza; free; 407-363-8000.

Fourth of July Fireworks at Fun Spot Free fireworks at both parks. 7-10 pm; Fun Spot, 5700 Fun Spot Way; free; fun-spot.com/orlando.

Fourth of July VIP Party Fourth of July party with unlimited beer and wine, hors d'oeuvres, live music and fireworks. 6 pm; MetroWest Golf Club, 2100 S. Hiawassee Road; $80; 407-299-1099; metrowestgolf.com.

Icon Park Lights Up I-Drive Electrifying pyrotechnics and a laser light show, live entertainment and more. 4-10 pm; Icon Park, 8375 International Drive; $27.99-$39.95; 407-339-0879; iconparkorlando.com.

Independence Day Brunch Themed brunch menu. 11 am; The Hammered Lamb, 1235 N. Orange Ave.; various menu prices; 407-704-3200.

Independence Day Open House Free admission to the museum in conjunction with the City of Winter Park's Fourth of July celebration. 9:30 am-4 pm; Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-645-5311; morsemuseum.org.

Independence Day Parade A classic Fourth of July parade. 10 am; Downtown Mount Dora, East Fifth Avenue and North Donnelly Street, Mount Dora; free; mountdora.com.

July 4th Celebration Celebration with vendors, food, fun, music and fireworks. 3-10 pm; St. Cloud Lakefront Park, 250 Lake Shore Blvd., St. Cloud; free; 407-892-3671; stcloudflchamber.com.

July 4th Summer Barbecue Special barbecue menu, including the house-brewed Lardermelon beer. 11:30 am-3 pm; The Ravenous Pig, 565 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park; various menu prices; 407-628-2333; theravenouspig.com.

Monumental 4th of July Live music, a kids zone, craft and food vendors, and a fireworks grand finale. 5:30-9 pm; Kissimmee Lakefront Park, 101 Lakeshore Blvd., Kissimmee; free.

MusicWORKS Live performances by Will Donato and Absolute Queen. Food, beverages and adult beverages available for purchase. Bring chairs/blankets. No coolers or pets. 6-10 pm; MetroWest Golf Club, 2100 S. Hiawassee Road; free; 407-601-5995; metrowestcommunity.com.

Olde Fashioned Fourth of July A daylong Fourth of July celebration with live classical music from the Bach Festival Choir and Brass Band. 9 am-4 pm; Downtown Winter Park, Park Avenue, Winter Park; free; cityofwinterpark.org.

Party in the Park Fourth of July with family activities, food, fireworks and more. 6 pm; Newton Park, 29 Garden Ave., Winter Garden; free.

Red, White & Boom Fourth of July celebration filled with traditional Americana-type activities for all ages. 6 pm; Waterfront Park, Clermont, 330 Third St., Clermont; free.

Red, White & Brew Two-day Fourth of July party with live music, outdoor games, drink specials and giveaways. 4 pm; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; free; 407-849-0471; wallstplaza.net.

Red, White & Brew A private event closed off to the public with a private viewing area of the fireworks along with a barbecue buffet and drinks included in the ticket price. 6-10 pm; World of Beer – Downtown Orlando, 431 E. Central Blvd.; $100; 407- 270-5541.

Star Spangled Sanford Independence Day celebration with fireworks, live music, food & drink and a splash pad. 5-10 pm; Fort Mellon Park, 1000 E. First St., Sanford; free.

Star Spangled Spectacular Food, kids' activities, live music and fireworks. 4-10 pm; Celebration Town Center, 610 Sycamore St., Celebration; free; (407) 566-1202; celebration.fl.us.

Watermelon 5K Annual footrace through Winter Park for the Fourth of July. 7:30-10:30 am; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; $30-$40; trackshack.com.

Friday, July 5

Fourth of July Celebration at Universal Live music, DJs, characters and more. 5-10 pm; CityWalk at Universal Orlando, 1000 Universal Studios Plaza; free; 407-363-8000.

Icon Park Lights Up I-Drive Electrifying pyrotechnics and a laser light show, live entertainment and more. 4 pm-midnight; Icon Park, 8375 International Drive; $27.99-$39.95; 407-339-0879; iconparkorlando.com.

Saturday, July 6

Fourth of July Celebration at Universal Live music, DJs, characters and more. 5-10 pm; CityWalk at Universal Orlando, 1000 Universal Studios Plaza; free; 407-363-8000.

Red, White & Blues on the Plaza Enjoy classic blues performed by the Grimes Alley Blues Band. 6-8 pm; Downtown Winter Garden, West Plant Street and South Park Avenue, Winter Garden; free; 407-656-4111; cwgdn.com.