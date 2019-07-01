Monday, July 1, 2019
Donate blood this month and get two free tickets to an Orlando City home game
Posted
By Clarissa Moon
on Mon, Jul 1, 2019 at 3:30 PM
click to enlarge
People who donate to OneBlood on select dates this month will receive two tickets to any Orlando City home game and a wellness check-up.
The screenings include a check of blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol.
A full list of the select dates and locations offering Orlando City tickets can be found on OneBlood's website
.
Both appointments and walk-ins are welcome. Donors must be generally healthy, 16 years old or older, and weigh at least 110 pounds. A photo ID is also required to donate.
Donors may schedule an appointment on OneBlood's website
or call 888-936-6283 for more information.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: oneblood, orlando city, free tickets, Image