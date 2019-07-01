Bloggytown

Monday, July 1, 2019

Donate blood this month and get two free tickets to an Orlando City home game

Posted By on Mon, Jul 1, 2019 at 3:30 PM

  image via oneblood.org
People who donate to OneBlood on select dates this month will receive two tickets to any Orlando City home game and a wellness check-up.

The screenings include a check of blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol.

A full list of the select dates and locations offering Orlando City tickets can be found on OneBlood's website.

Both appointments and walk-ins are welcome. Donors must be generally healthy, 16 years old or older, and weigh at least 110 pounds. A photo ID is also required to donate.



Donors may schedule an appointment on OneBlood's website or call 888-936-6283 for more information.

