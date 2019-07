Donate blood this month and get two free tickets to an Orlando City home game

click to enlarge image via oneblood.org

People who donate to OneBlood on select dates this month will receive two tickets to any Orlando City home game and a wellness check-up.The screenings include a check of blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol.A full list of the select dates and locations offering Orlando City tickets can be found on OneBlood's website Both appointments and walk-ins are welcome. Donors must be generally healthy, 16 years old or older, and weigh at least 110 pounds. A photo ID is also required to donate.Donors may schedule an appointment on OneBlood's website or call 888-936-6283 for more information.