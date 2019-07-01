Australian singer-songwriter Xavier Rudd to play Orlando in September

Xavier Rudd is bringing a month-long tour to St. Petersburg. The 41-year-old Australian songwriter and didgeridoo whiz will play the Plaza Live in September as part of a three-stop Florida swing that includes dates in St. Petersburg and Pensacola.
The show is happening in support of Rudd’s 2018 album, Storm Boy, which press materials describe as an “awakening” for Rudd, who’d notably fallen in love on the effort.
“It’s definitely a theme on the record,” Rudd said. “Life feels strong and solid for me now … and this record is in a different space. It’s a solid space. I feel like I’ve come to the end of that chapter where I’ve learned a bunch of lessons and I’ve been shown a bunch of things spiritually.”