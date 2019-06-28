Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 28, 2019

Bloggytown

SCOTUS ruling on Maryland cross cited in Florida football prayer battle

Posted By on Fri, Jun 28, 2019 at 11:45 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
  • image via Cambridge Christian School
A week after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a large cross can remain on public land in Maryland, the decision is being cited in a legal battle about whether a Tampa Christian school should have been allowed to offer a prayer over a stadium loudspeaker before a high-school football championship game.

Attorneys for Cambridge Christian School filed a document Thursday at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that suggested the Supreme Court ruling could affect the pre-game prayer case. The document said the Supreme Court ruling “significantly limits the application of the test to assess whether a law or action violates the Establishment Clause … and concludes that longstanding ‘religiously expressive monuments, symbols and practices’ require a ‘strong presumption of constitutionality.’”

The filing came about nine months after the Atlanta-based appeals court heard oral arguments in the battle between Cambridge Christian and the Florida High School Athletic Association. The school filed the case after the association prevented a prayer over the loudspeaker at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium before a December 2015 championship game between Cambridge Christian and Jacksonville’s University Christian School.

Cambridge Christian argued, at least in part, that the association’s position violated First Amendment rights. A U.S. district judge backed the association, leading the school to appeal.



It is not clear when the appeals court could rule in the case. Last week’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling came in a closely watched case that involved a dispute about a cross erected after World War I.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 12-year-old girl contracts flesh-eating bacteria during beach trip to Florida Panhandle Read More

  2. Florida man wants to take home-grown medical marijuana fight to Supreme Court Read More

  3. Universal Orlando's Surfside Inn is now open Read More

  4. Orlando Fire Department says Mills 50 restaurant Shin Jung has sustained major fire damage Read More

  5. Florida bird spotted feeding cigarette butt to chick on St. Pete Beach Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation