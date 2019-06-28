SCOTUS ruling on Maryland cross cited in Florida football prayer battle

click to enlarge image via Cambridge Christian School

A week after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a large cross can remain on public land in Maryland, the decision is being cited in a legal battle about whether a Tampa Christian school should have been allowed to offer a prayer over a stadium loudspeaker before a high-school football championship game.Attorneys for Cambridge Christian School filed a document Thursday at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that suggested the Supreme Court ruling could affect the pre-game prayer case. The document said the Supreme Court ruling “significantly limits the application of the test to assess whether a law or action violates the Establishment Clause … and concludes that longstanding ‘religiously expressive monuments, symbols and practices’ require a ‘strong presumption of constitutionality.’”The filing came about nine months after the Atlanta-based appeals court heard oral arguments in the battle between Cambridge Christian and the Florida High School Athletic Association. The school filed the case after the association prevented a prayer over the loudspeaker at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium before a December 2015 championship game between Cambridge Christian and Jacksonville’s University Christian School.Cambridge Christian argued, at least in part, that the association’s position violated First Amendment rights. A U.S. district judge backed the association, leading the school to appeal.It is not clear when the appeals court could rule in the case. Last week’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling came in a closely watched case that involved a dispute about a cross erected after World War I.