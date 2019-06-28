Friday, June 28, 2019
Epcot's Liberty Inn to close early next month to make room for a new barbecue restaurant
By Clarissa Moon
on Fri, Jun 28, 2019 at 2:39 PM
Liberty Inn, the quick-service restaurant located at the American Adventure in Epcot, will close July 8 to make room for a new barbecue and craft brew restaurant opening later this year.
The new restaurant, Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue, will be a modern barbecue smokehouse with craft brews on tap, according to the official Disney Parks Blog
. The patio area near the restaurant will also be redesigned to include a large barbecue smoker.
An opening date for the new restaurant has yet to be announced.
