Epcot's Liberty Inn to close early next month to make room for a new barbecue restaurant

Liberty Inn, the quick-service restaurant located at the American Adventure in Epcot, will close July 8 to make room for a new barbecue and craft brew restaurant opening later this year.The new restaurant, Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue, will be a modern barbecue smokehouse with craft brews on tap, according to the official Disney Parks Blog . The patio area near the restaurant will also be redesigned to include a large barbecue smoker.An opening date for the new restaurant has yet to be announced.