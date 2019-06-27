Universal Orlando's Surfside Inn is now open

click to enlarge
photo via Universal Orlando Resort
Universal Orlando opened their seventh hotel on Tuesday, the Surfside Inn and Suites, which is a "value" (read: cheaper) alternative to their other resorts.
The 750-room hotel features a surfboard-shaped pool (with a pool bar, of course
), the "Beach Break Cafe" serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, and close proximity to Universal Studios, Universal Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay.
Surfside Inn guests will also get special benefits such as early admission to the parks and resort-wide shuttle transportation.
The hotel has single rooms as well as two-bedroom suites that sleep up to six with a kitchenette area.
Room reservations for Surfside Inn and Suites are currently open on Universal Orlando's website
. Its sister resort, the Dockside Inn & Suites, is slated to open in March 2020. The Cabana Inn, a pricier but similarly themed option, opened in March 2014.
