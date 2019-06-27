Thievery Corporation to bring a world of sound to Orlando come November

Globe-trotting electronic godfathers Thievery Corporation have announced dates for a North American tour due to start in October. And Orlando fans will have a chance for some face time for the duo of Eric Hilton and Rob Garza (along with more than a few of their musical friends) come November at House of Blues. There's an all-star touring opener set for the show too: Rolling Stone's sideman Karl Denson's jazz-rock band Karl Denson's Tiny Universe will be along for select dates, including this one.