Thursday, June 27, 2019

Thievery Corporation to bring a world of sound to Orlando come November

Posted By on Thu, Jun 27, 2019 at 2:13 PM

Globe-trotting electronic godfathers Thievery Corporation have announced dates for a North American tour due to start in October. And Orlando fans will have a chance for some face time for the duo of Eric Hilton and Rob Garza (along with more than a few of their musical friends) come November at House of Blues. There's an all-star touring opener set for the show too: Rolling Stone's sideman Karl Denson's jazz-rock band Karl Denson's Tiny Universe will be along for select dates, including this one.

Thievery Corporation plays the House of Blues on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale June 28.


