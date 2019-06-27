Suwannee Roots Revival announces jamtastic 2019 lineup with Travelin' McCourys, Donna the Buffalo and more

Heads up, roots music and jam band fans, there's another big festival set to take over the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park, and the organizers of this Suwannee Roots Revival just revealed their monster lineup for the fall fest. Over a long weekend in October, Suwannee Roots Revival will present a packed, family-friendly roster of roots, folk, jam and Americana artists spread over several stages in Suwannee.
The lineup announcements so far includes (deep breath): Sam Bush Band, Del McCoury Band, Keller & the Keels, Samantha Fish, the Travelin' McCourys, Peter Rowan, Donna the Buffalo, We Banjo 3, the Lil’ Smokies, Jon Stickley Trio, Seth Walker, Verlon Thompson, the Grass Is Dead, Lindsay Lou, Front Country, Joe Craven & the Sometimers, Jeff Mosier Ensemble, David Gans, the Lee Boys, Balkun Brothers, Donna Hopkins Band, Ralph Roddenbery, Dread Clampitt, Nikki Talley & Jason Sharp, Brett Bass and Melted Plectrum, Nicholas Edward Williams, Quartermoon, Sloppy Joe, Arvid Smith, the Walker Family Band, the Dunehoppers, Jeff Bradley, Suwannee Spirit Kids, Tania & Magic Moon Traveling Circus.