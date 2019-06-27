Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 27, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida man wants to take home-grown medical marijuana fight to Supreme Court

Posted By on Thu, Jun 27, 2019 at 12:27 PM

click to enlarge ADOBE PHOTOS
  • Adobe Photos
Prominent Tampa strip-club owner Joe Redner went to the Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday in a dispute about whether he should be able to grow his own medical marijuana to help fight lung cancer.

Redner’s attorneys filed a notice that is a first step in asking the Supreme Court to take up the case. The 1st District Court of Appeal in April ruled against Redner, who filed the lawsuit seeking to grow marijuana for juicing purposes.

Redner’s doctor ordered a juicing treatment that uses live marijuana plants to prevent a relapse of stage 4 lung cancer, according to court documents.

The lawsuit was based on a 2016 constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana. But three-judge panel of the appeals court rejected Redner’s interpretation of the constitutional amendment.



“The term ‘use’ is not defined by the amendment. However, it is clear, when one examines the entire amendment, that ‘use’ does not mean ‘grow’ or ‘process,’ as Mr. Redner argues,” the April ruling said.

The notice filed Wednesday does not detail the arguments Redner’s attorneys will make to the Supreme Court.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Someone hit a damn bear on I-4 in Orlando this morning Read More

  2. Colonial Drive Korean BBQ restaurant Shin Jung caught on fire last night Read More

  3. Florida dad 'Supermans' over 4-foot pool fence to save drowning son Read More

  4. Orlando man who allegedly killed flamingo at Busch Gardens dies in car crash Read More

  5. Florida bird spotted feeding cigarette butt to chick on St. Pete Beach Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation