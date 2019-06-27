All Orlando-area locations of Noodles and Company will give away free kids' meals July 9

click image photo via Noodles & Company/Facebook

Is there any better food than free food?From 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, all Orlando locations of Noodles & Company will offer a free kids' meal with the order of a regular entree.There is no coupon necessary, although the purchase must be in-store, and there's a limit of four free kids' meals per purchase.The fast-casual chain can be found in several locations in the area – including downtown, Lake Mary, and near Lake Buena Vista.