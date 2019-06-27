Tip Jar

Thursday, June 27, 2019

All Orlando-area locations of Noodles and Company will give away free kids' meals July 9

Posted By on Thu, Jun 27, 2019 at 5:55 PM

Is there any better food than free food?

From 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, all Orlando locations of Noodles & Company will offer a free kids' meal with the order of a regular entree.

There is no coupon necessary, although the purchase must be in-store, and there's a limit of four free kids' meals per purchase.

The fast-casual chain can be found in several locations in the area – including downtown, Lake Mary, and near Lake Buena Vista.



