7NOW Pins app makes satisfying your midnight cravings easier with 7-Eleven delivery

7-Eleven
, the world's largest convenience retailer, is delivering snacks and services faster than ever with their recent addition of '7NOW Pins.'
7NOW Pins give customers the option to have any 7-Eleven items – food, drinks, alcoholic
drinks – delivered to high-traffic areas such as Central Park, Mile High Stadium, Venice Beach and Fenway Park.
With over 2,000 hotspot locations, 7NOW is available in 27 major metropolitan areas, including parts of the metro Orlando area. We plugged in addresses for some local parks and got mixed results – yes to Central Park in Winter Park, no to Lake Eola Park downtown – but they're planning to expand.
“7NOW Pins makes convenience more convenient, by keeping customers in the moment, whether at a game, in the park or enjoying the sun on the beach. Our customers asked for it and we are delivering!” said Gurmeet Singh, 7-Eleven chief digital, information and marketing officer.
Customers can order 24/7 and within 30 days of their first order, the company says, users will also receive three deliveries fee-free.
The 7NOW and 7-Eleven apps are available from the Apple App Store
or Google Play.
