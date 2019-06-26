Bloggytown

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Someone hit a damn bear on I-4 in Orlando this morning

Posted By on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 1:19 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE IMAGES
  • Photo via Adobe Images
In what was surely a terrifying incident for a very unlucky driver (we presume), a bear was reportedly hit and killed early this morning on west Interstate 4 near John Young Parkway, WFTV reported Wednesday.

Orlando police said they spotted the black bear around 5 a.m., though they remain unsure about how exactly it met its untimely demise. 
No damage from a car was available at the scene.

We'll update this story as soon as we know more.

