Someone hit a damn bear on I-4 in Orlando this morning

WATCH OUT: @OrlandoPolice attending to a "dead animal" on I-4 Westbound at John Young Pkwy. @news965wdbo says it was a bear hit on the interstate. pic.twitter.com/sy0R38sTsq — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) June 26, 2019

In what was surely a terrifying incident for a very unlucky driver (we presume), a bear was reportedly hit and killed early this morning on west Interstate 4 near John Young Parkway, WFTV reported Wednesday.Orlando police said they spotted the black bear around 5 a.m., though they remain unsure about how exactly it met its untimely demise.No damage from a car was available at the scene.We'll update this story as soon as we know more.