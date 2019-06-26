Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Someone hit a damn bear on I-4 in Orlando this morning
By Xander Peters
on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 1:19 PM
In what was surely a terrifying incident for a very unlucky driver (we presume), a bear was reportedly hit and killed early this morning on west Interstate 4 near John Young Parkway, WFTV
reported Wednesday.
Orlando police said they spotted the black bear around 5 a.m., though they remain unsure about how exactly it met its untimely demise.
No damage from a car was available at the scene.
We'll update this story as soon as we know more.
