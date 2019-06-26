The Gist

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Shooting survivor Gabby Giffords advocates for an increase in gun violence research at Orlando Museum of Art

Posted By on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 1:25 PM

click to enlarge Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords - PHOTO BY GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Photo by Gage Skidmore
  • Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords
Gabby Giffords, the former Arizona Congresswoman who survived a gunshot to the head in a 2011 attempt on her life in Tucson, comes to Orlando for a rally to increase funding for gun violence research. Giffords
is joined by medical professionals and gun safety advocates such as Doctors for America, the League of Women Voters and the Florida Chapter of the American College of Physicians, among other groups. Attendees can hear experts speak on the issue of increased gun violence in America, meet with advocates and become more aware of what they can do to combat the problem.

11 a.m. Saturday, June 29 | Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave. | 407-896-4231 | giffords.org | free

