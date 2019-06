Shooting survivor Gabby Giffords advocates for an increase in gun violence research at Orlando Museum of Art

click to enlarge Photo by Gage Skidmore

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords

Gabby Giffords, the former Arizona Congresswoman who survived a gunshot to the head in a 2011 attempt on her life in Tucson, comes to Orlando for a rally to increase funding for gun violence research. Giffordsis joined by medical professionals and gun safety advocates such as Doctors for America, the League of Women Voters and the Florida Chapter of the American College of Physicians, among other groups. Attendees can hear experts speak on the issue of increased gun violence in America, meet with advocates and become more aware of what they can do to combat the problem.11 a.m. Saturday, June 29 | Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave. | 407-896-4231 | giffords.org | free