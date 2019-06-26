Mock Identity redefine the DC post-punk sound at Uncle Lou's

click to enlarge Image via Mock Identity/Bandcamp

Mock Identity

Event Details Mock Identity, Permanent Makeup, Vivian K. @ Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave. Mills 50 Orlando, FL When: Tue., July 2, 9 p.m. Price: $6 Concerts/Events Map

The phrase “punk band from Washington, D.C.” probably brings to mind a pretty fixed set of sounds/images – Minor Threat, SOA – but young post-punk quartet Mock Identity are instead in line with more shadowy D.C. cult outsiders like Strange Boutique, adding new sounds and perspectives to their city’s rich musical lineage. The group stands out not just for their angular, brooding sound but for Spanish-language tracks like “Nación de Opresión,” and a firm stance of solidarity with marginalized groups against those who wield their power recklessly. For such a new band, they’re created a seriously exciting noise.with Permanent Makeup, Vivian K | 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 2 | Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave. | 407-898-0009 | $6