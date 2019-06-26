The Heard

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Mock Identity redefine the DC post-punk sound at Uncle Lou's

Posted By on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 1:40 PM

click to enlarge Mock Identity - IMAGE VIA MOCK IDENTITY/BANDCAMP
  • Image via Mock Identity/Bandcamp
  • Mock Identity
The phrase “punk band from Washington, D.C.” probably brings to mind a pretty fixed set of sounds/images – Minor Threat, SOA – but young post-punk quartet Mock Identity are instead in line with more shadowy D.C. cult outsiders like Strange Boutique, adding new sounds and perspectives to their city’s rich musical lineage. The group stands out not just for their angular, brooding sound but for Spanish-language tracks like “Nación de Opresión,” and a firm stance of solidarity with marginalized groups against those who wield their power recklessly. For such a new band, they’re created a seriously exciting noise.

with Permanent Makeup, Vivian K | 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 2 | Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave. | 407-898-0009 | $6

