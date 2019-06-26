House of Blues hosts a Country Throwdown with Diamond Dixie and Greg Warren Band

click to enlarge
Grab your cowboy hats and head on down to House of Blues for a night of great country music and even better boot-kicking fun. The Country Throwdown features artists such as the Greg Warren Band, known for their hit singles “Reason to Drink” and “City Girl,” and Diamond Dixie, a Central Florida sister act who’ve been playing around town since before they were legally allowed to be in most venues. Their latest single, “Without Your Love,” shows a new level of polish and maturity that’s a breath of fresh air in the estrogen-deprived mainstream country landscape. The event includes giveaways, line-dancing lessons, cold beer and more. Be sure to polish your boots and arrive early for a good spot.
with Greg Warren Band, Diamond Dixie | 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29| House of Blues, Disney Springs | 407-934-2583 | hob.com
| $11-$51
