The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

The Heard

House of Blues hosts a Country Throwdown with Diamond Dixie and Greg Warren Band

Posted By on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 1:29 PM

click to enlarge Diamond Dixie
  • Diamond Dixie
Grab your cowboy hats and head on down to House of Blues for a night of great country music and even better boot-kicking fun. The Country Throwdown features artists such as the Greg Warren Band, known for their hit singles “Reason to Drink” and “City Girl,” and Diamond Dixie, a Central Florida sister act who’ve been playing around town since before they were legally allowed to be in most venues. Their latest single, “Without Your Love,” shows a new level of polish and maturity that’s a breath of fresh air in the estrogen-deprived mainstream country landscape. The event includes giveaways, line-dancing lessons, cold beer and more. Be sure to polish your boots and arrive early for a good spot.

with Greg Warren Band, Diamond Dixie | 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29| House of Blues, Disney Springs | 407-934-2583 | hob.com | $11-$51

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Country Throwdown: Greg Warren Band, Diamond Dixie
@ House of Blues
Disney Springs
Disney
Lake Buena Vista, FL
When: Sat., June 29, 7 p.m.
Price: $11
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details House of Blues
Disney Springs
Disney
Lake Buena Vista, FL
407-934-2583
10:30am and 1pm Gospel Brunch Sunday; 11am-11pm Sunday-Monday; 11am- midnight Tuesday-Wednesday; 11am-1:30am Thursday-Saturday
Music Club, American, Breakfast/Brunch and Southern/Soul
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Country Throwdown: Greg Warren Band, Diamond Dixie @ House of Blues

    • Sat., June 29, 7 p.m. $11

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Colonial Drive Korean BBQ restaurant Shin Jung caught on fire last night Read More

  2. Guests at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay can feed sloths and pet rhinos in new 'Encounter' tours Read More

  3. Orlando attorney John Morgan doesn't like the new Wally's Read More

  4. Humbl opens its first plant-based fast-casual restaurant in Orlando Read More

  5. Texting while driving is officially illegal in Florida as of July 1, but it's a pretty toothless law Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation