Golden Tattoo Ink Club lets you adopt a kitty, then get their precious face tattooed on you for eternity this weekend

Show your devotion to cats by getting a tattoo of one! The Golden Tarot Ink Club is donating the proceeds of $40-$80 cat tattoos (cattoos!) to Orange County Animal Services to support real cats who need homes. Guests can also adopt a cat from OCAS at the event – and then get a permanent reminder of the adoption imprinted in their skin. You could win a free cat tattoo or other cat-themed prizes by entering a raffle, or discover your future with a free tarot card reading. A professional photographer can provide you with a portrait of your new furry acquisition, er, friend. All proceeds from the event will be donated to OCAS.
noon-5 p.m. Sunday, June 30 | Golden Tarot Ink Club, 3744 Howell Branch Road, Winter Park | 407-725-7072 | goldentarotinkclub.com
| free
