Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida dad 'Supermans' over 4-foot pool fence to save drowning son

Posted By on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 1:43 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA ALBERT PASSAVANTI/FACEBOOK
  • SCREENGRAB VIA ALBERT PASSAVANTI/FACEBOOK
A Florida dad’s parental instincts were truly tested this past weekend. Albert Passavanti and his family were lounging by their home pool in Palm Beach County last Sunday when his toddler son fell into the water trying to reach a ball.

Knowing his son could not swim, Passavanti bolted from his chair and dove over the four-foot high pool fence to save his son –– mere seconds after he fell into the pool. Passavanti posted a video of the feat to his Facebook page, along with the caption “Baby gates only work when you close them."
"The second you see it, you get Superman strength and just have to go for it, whatever you got to do," Passavanti told WPTV. "It didn't even cross my mind to go around. It was point A to point B."

According to the Center for Disease and Control Prevention, children ages one to four have the highest drowning rates, and one of the best ways to combat these daunting statistics is to teach children basic swimming skills.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Colonial Drive Korean BBQ restaurant Shin Jung caught on fire last night Read More

  2. Guests at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay can feed sloths and pet rhinos in new 'Encounter' tours Read More

  3. Orlando attorney John Morgan doesn't like the new Wally's Read More

  4. Humbl opens its first plant-based fast-casual restaurant in Orlando Read More

  5. Texting while driving is officially illegal in Florida as of July 1, but it's a pretty toothless law Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation