Duck Donuts will deliver to your Orlando home for free this week

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Duck Donuts

To celebrate the launch of their new delivery service with DoorDash, Duck Donuts is giving customers free delivery on orders this week through June 30.Duck Donuts, a national chain with a location in Kissimmee, specializes in made-to-order doughnuts. Customers can customize their order on the Duck Donuts website and choose to have it delivered or picked up same day, or at a future date up to 30 days away.Users can also create an online profile to save their orders.The closest Duck Donuts location to Orlando is at 710 Centerview Blvd. in Kissimmee. Delivery hours are between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.