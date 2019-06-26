Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Duck Donuts will deliver to your Orlando home for free this week
By Clarissa Moon
on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 11:54 AM
Photo courtesy Duck Donuts
To celebrate the launch of their new delivery service with DoorDash, Duck Donuts is giving customers free delivery on orders this week through June 30.
Duck Donuts, a national chain with a location in Kissimmee, specializes in made-to-order doughnuts. Customers can customize their order on the Duck Donuts website
and choose to have it delivered or picked up same day, or at a future date up to 30 days away.
Users can also create an online profile to save their orders.
The closest Duck Donuts location to Orlando is at 710 Centerview Blvd. in Kissimmee. Delivery hours are between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
