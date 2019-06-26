Democratic presidential primary debates kick off with two nights in South Florida

click to enlarge
Photo via Phil Roeder/Flickr
As if the small army of Democratic presidential hopefuls
isn't already telling enough, the 2020 presidential primary season is well underway, with the first of two primary debates set to begin tonight in Miami.
The two-night television event of the season, which will feature 10 different candidates each night, will run from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday night, and will air on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. You can also stream it for free online at NBCNews.com
, and on NBC News apps, Telemundo
, NBC News' Facebook
, Twitter
and YouTube
.
The Wednesday night lineup: U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker; U.S. Reps. Tim Ryan and Tulsi Gabbard; former U.S. Reps. Beto O'Rourke and John Delaney; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; former San Antonio mayor and Secretary of Urban Housing and Development Julian Castro; and Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee.
The Thursday night lineup: U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Michael Bennett and Kirsten Gillibrand; former Vice President Joe Biden; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell; Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; and entrepreneur and author Marianne Williamson.
Biden is currently polling highest in Florida, according to a June 18 Quinnipiac University
poll, which showed he had 41 percentage points among voters, as compared to Sanders' 14 percent and Warren's 12 percent.
