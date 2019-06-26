Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Colonial Drive Korean BBQ restaurant Shin Jung caught on fire last night
Posted
By Holly V. Kapherr
on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 9:16 AM
click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy Cox Media Group
Few details are known at the moment, but according to reporting by WFTV, flames shot through the roof of beloved Mills 50 Korean BBQ restaurant Shin Jung around 1 a.m. this morning (two hours after closing).
The Orlando Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the blaze.
This is a developing story. More details will be added once they become available.
Tags: restaurants, fire, Korean restaurant, Korean BBQ, Mills 50, Orlando, Image