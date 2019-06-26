Tip Jar

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Colonial Drive Korean BBQ restaurant Shin Jung caught on fire last night

Posted By on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 9:16 AM

Few details are known at the moment, but according to reporting by WFTV, flames shot through the roof of beloved Mills 50 Korean BBQ restaurant Shin Jung around 1 a.m. this morning (two hours after closing).

The Orlando Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story. More details will be added once they become available.

Location Details Shin Jung
1638 E. Colonial Drive
Winter Park Area
Orlando, FL
(407) 895-7345; (407) 898-4397 (FAX)
11:30am-10pm Monday-Saturday; 1:30pm-10pm Sunday
Korean
Map


