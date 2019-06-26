The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

The Heard

Church of United Ministry squirts off into the sunset this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 1:15 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA JASON/FACEBOOK
Church of United Ministry (get it?), the most recent iteration of the outsider art haven formerly known as A-Shop and Anime Fun Shop, closes its doors this week with a party with an exceedingly on-brand name. Venue-runner Jason Kimmins (J.A.S.O.N.) performs alongside the twee-pop of TV Dinner and the outré beats of Andrea Knight’s Bacon Grease project. Keeping tongue firmly planted in cheek (or really anywhere else) until the end, Kimmins even says you can take whatever you want from the venue.

10 p.m. Friday, June 21; Church of United Ministry, 647 N. Mills Ave.; donations; facebook.com/cumworshiporlando.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Goodbye Cum Worship: TV Dinner, JASON, Bacon Grease, DJ Audromeda
@ Church of United Ministry
647 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., June 28, 10 p.m.
Price: donations
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Church of United Ministry
647 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
Performance Space
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Goodbye Cum Worship: TV Dinner, JASON, Bacon Grease, DJ Audromeda @ Church of United Ministry

    • Fri., June 28, 10 p.m. donations

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Colonial Drive Korean BBQ restaurant Shin Jung caught on fire last night Read More

  2. Guests at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay can feed sloths and pet rhinos in new 'Encounter' tours Read More

  3. Orlando attorney John Morgan doesn't like the new Wally's Read More

  4. Humbl opens its first plant-based fast-casual restaurant in Orlando Read More

  5. Texting while driving is officially illegal in Florida as of July 1, but it's a pretty toothless law Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation