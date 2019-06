Church of United Ministry squirts off into the sunset this weekend

click to enlarge Image via JASON/Facebook

Church of United Ministry (get it?), the most recent iteration of the outsider art haven formerly known as A-Shop and Anime Fun Shop, closes its doors this week with a party with an exceedingly on-brand name. Venue-runner Jason Kimmins (J.A.S.O.N.) performs alongside the twee-pop of TV Dinner and the outré beats of Andrea Knight’s Bacon Grease project. Keeping tongue firmly planted in cheek (or really anywhere else) until the end, Kimmins even says you can take whatever you want from the venue.10 p.m. Friday, June 21; Church of United Ministry, 647 N. Mills Ave.; donations; facebook.com/cumworshiporlando