Bass Night throws a family barbecue for bassheads at the Henao Center

The popular Bass Night party crew holds a family-style barbecue at the Henao Center this weekend. Bring canned goods to donate to a good cause and stuff your face with burgers and dogs. Then dance the night away to music from Burn the Universe and other bass DJs.
6 p.m. Friday, June 21; Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive; donations encouraged; bassnight.club
