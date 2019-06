Bass Night throws a family barbecue for bassheads at the Henao Center

click to enlarge

Event Details Basshead BBQ Fundraiser @ Henao Contemporary Center 5601 Edgewater Drive College Park Orlando, FL When: Fri., June 28, 6 p.m. Price: free Events Map

The popular Bass Night party crew holds a family-style barbecue at the Henao Center this weekend. Bring canned goods to donate to a good cause and stuff your face with burgers and dogs. Then dance the night away to music from Burn the Universe and other bass DJs.6 p.m. Friday, June 21; Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive; donations encouraged; bassnight.club