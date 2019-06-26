Tip Jar

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Tip Jar

Bass Night throws a family barbecue for bassheads at the Henao Center

Posted By on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 1:11 PM

click to enlarge gal_drink_basshead_bbq_adobestock_107119215.jpeg.jpg
The popular Bass Night party crew holds a family-style barbecue at the Henao Center this weekend. Bring canned goods to donate to a good cause and stuff your face with burgers and dogs. Then dance the night away to music from Burn the Universe and other bass DJs.

6 p.m. Friday, June 21; Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive; donations encouraged; bassnight.club.

