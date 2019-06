14 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

click image Photo via Hannah Wants/Facebook

Hannah Wants

Wednesday, June 26

Thursday,

June 27

Friday, June 28

Saturday, June 29

Sunday, June

30

Monday,

July 1

10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.9 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.9 pm at Wing Shack, 4650 E. Michigan St.9 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.9 pm at Wing Shack, 4650 E. Michigan St.8:15 pm at Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.9 pm at The Public House, 12046 Collegiate Way.10 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.4 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.